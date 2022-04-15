New York Mets Ace Jacob deGrom to Undergo Additional MRI by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to New York Mets beat writer Tim Healey, ace pitcher Jacob deGrom will undergo a second MRI on his injured right shoulder.

He recently got a bone scan — the further imaging Buck Showalter mentioned — which confirmed the original stress reaction diagnosis. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) April 15, 2022

Currently, on the 10-day injured list, deGrom was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right scapula prior to the start of the regular season.

Speaking Thursday on the 33-year-old’s rehab, Mets manager Buck Showalter said, “It’s pretty positive so far. He will be here tomorrow [Friday] and then go back to St. Lucie to rehab – and as soon as he starts throwing, he will rejoin us and do all his throwing with us.”

New York announced on April 1 that they were shutting down deGrom for at least the next four weeks.

The results of the second MRI should provide more clarity on whether the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner ultimately lands on the 60-day IL.

In the meantime, the Mets starting rotation has thrived in deGrom’s absence, with Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill combining for a 4-0 record and 24 punchouts.

New York will be in action today in their Home Opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, where it is currently -250 on the moneyline, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.