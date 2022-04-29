NFL Draft 2022 Odds: Which Team Will Select Malik Willis? Willis will likely be the next quarterback taken in the NFL draft by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Malik Willis came into the 2022 NFL Draft as a polarizing prospect, but it’s still a shock he was not selected in the first round.

Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback taken in the first round of the draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers picked the University of Pittsburgh product with the No. 20 pick.

Willis’ talent was undeniable, but his readiness to translate those talents at the pro level are a question mark. Regardless, analysts like Daniel Jeremiah still mocked the former Liberty quarterback in the first round. But Willis falling into the later rounds means opportunity for many franchises to get one of the top signal callers in the draft, and odds on who will select Willis have opened up.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Seattle Seahawks (+300) as the favorite to draft Willis. The Seahawks own selection No. 40 in the second round, the pick they acquired in the Russell Wilson trade. It would only be fitting if they used that pick to select their possible future franchise quarterback. If you were to bet and wager $100, you would be paid out $400.

The New Orleans Saints (+400) and the Tennessee Titans (+500) round up the top three in shortest odds to draft Willis. The Saints own the No. 49 pick in the second round and the Titans own the No. 35 pick in the second round.

Quarterback is the most important position in the NFL, and it will likely not take long before Willis is able to hear his name in the NFL Draft.