NHL Odds: How To Bet Bruins Team Total Goals Against Penguins

The Boston Bruins have some concerning trends heading into the postseason, but they’ll get the opportunity to knock those away on Saturday.

The Bruins take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden and will look to break their three-game winless streak. They will need to light up the scoreboard against a team that allows the fifth-fewest goals per game this season.

DraftKings Sportsbook has opened up prices for team total goals for the Bruins-Penguins game. These prices are for goals in both regulation and in overtime, if the game reaches that point.

The Bruins last played the Penguins on February 8, losing the game 4-2. If you were to predict the Bruins to score two goals on Saturday, then over 1.5 (-575) or under 2.5 (3-to-2) would be your options. A $100 bet on over 1.5 goals for the Bruins would payout $117.39, and a $100 bet on under 2.5 goals for the Bruins would payout $250, a much more favorable payout for a similar result.

If you think the score will be reversed in the Bruins’ favor, then over 3.5 (13-to-10) or under 4.5 (-420) would be the bet of choice. In this circumstance, the over would be the more favorable bet as a $100 bet on the over would payout $230 compared to a $100 bet on the under, which would payout $123.81.

The Bruins will hope to reverse their negative trends heading into Saturday as they look to get ready for the postseason. Make sure to get these prices before puck drop at 12:30 p.m. ET. NESN will air the game, including pregame coverage starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.