North Carolina-Duke: How to Watch, Stream, & Bet the Men's Final Four

It’s the matchup basketball fans have long been waiting to see, and now, Duke vs. North Carolina is a reality. The longtime rivals meet for the first time in NCAA tournament history.

Here is all the key information for one of the most anticipated Final Four games in college basketball history.

When and Where is North Carolina-Duke?

#8 North Carolina: 28-9 (15-5) | #2 Duke: 32-6 (16-4)

Date: 04/02/2022 | Time: 8:49 PM ET

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana | Venue: Caesars Superdome

How to Watch North Carolina-Duke

TV: TBS | Live Stream: March Madness Live

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill

How to Bet North Carolina-Duke?

Moneyline: North Carolina +162 | Duke -196

Spread: North Carolina +4 (-110) | Duke -4 (-110)

Total: 151 Over -110 | Under -110

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, point spread, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook. Bettors can also indulge in player and team props, among several other exciting options.

Does Duke and Coach K run away with this one? If you think so, consider betting one of the alternate spread options, where the Blue Devils win by 13.5 points or more, which sits at +375.

The Final Game of Coach K’s Illustrious Career?

Mike Krzyzewski has ridden his farewell tour to the Final Four. In 97 career games against UNC, the Hall of Famer has amassed a 50-47 record. A true competitor, it would be quite the script if Krzyzewski was to eliminate his school’s biggest rival while having his final game on Duke’s sideline be for a National Championship.

Blue Devils Projected Starting Lineup

G Jeremy Roach

F AJ Griffin

F Wendell Moore Jr.

F Paolo Banchero

C Mark Williams

Will Hubert Davis and Company Play the Role of Spoiler

Again

?

The Tar Heels spoiled the final home game of Coach K’s career in a stunning 94-81 victory back on March 5. With the stakes even higher this time around, does UNC break the hearts of Duke fans yet again?

Tar Heels Projected Lineup

G Caleb Love

G RJ Davis

G Leaky Black

F Armando Bacot

F Brady Manek

