North Carolina-Kansas: How to Watch, Stream, & Bet the Men's National Championship by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We’re finally down to the National Championship game, North Carolina vs. Kansas has arrived, and we’re ready for it.

Here is all the key information you’ll need to take in the final game of the NCAA basketball season.

When and Where is North Carolina-Kansas?

#8 North Carolina: 29-9 (15-5) | #1 Kansas: 33-6 (13-4)

Date: 04/04/2022 | Time: 9:20 PM ET

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana | Venue: Caesars Superdome

How to Watch North Carolina-Kansas?

TV: TBS | Live Stream: March Madness Live

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill

How to Bet North Carolina-Kansas?

Moneyline: North Carolina +158 | Kansas -192

Spread: North Carolina +4 (-105) | Kansas -4 (-115)

Total: 151.5 Over -115 | Under -105

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, point spread, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook. Bettors can also indulge in player and team props, among several other exciting options.

Kansas head coach Bill Self recognizes that the Tar Heels’ Caleb Love and Brady Manek together have scored just one fewer three than his whole Jayhawks squad during the tournament. Will two or more three-pointers be made in the first three minutes? If you think there will be, it’s currently sitting at +180.

Can Bill Self win a second National Championship in his fourth appearance?

The Jayhawks would probably have had a shot at the title two years ago, but the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bill Self and Kansas will have an opportunity to secure their second national title in 14 years.



Jayhawks Projected Starting Lineup

G Dajuan Harris Jr.

G Ochai Agbaji

G Christian Braun

F Jalen Wilson

F David McCormack

Can Hubert Davis and North Carolina become the second eighth seed to win a championship?

Hubert Davis is the fifth first-year coach to take a team to the National Championship in their first year. Only one-eighth seed has ever won the whole thing, the 1984-85 Villanova Wildcats. No team lower than the eighth seed has ever won a national title.



Tar Heels Projected Lineup

G Caleb Love

G RJ Davis

G Leaky Black

F Armando Bacot

F Brady Manek

All NCAA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.