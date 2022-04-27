NY Rangers' Artemi Panarin And Andrew Copp Out vs Canadiens by SportsGrid 5 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New York Post’s Mollie Walker reports that the New York Rangers will be without Artemi Panarin and Andrew Copp against the Montreal Canadiens.

#NYR No Copp or Panarin tonight, per Gerard Gallant. Kaapo Kakko is back in and will play with Lafrenière and Chytil — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) April 27, 2022

Panarin is out due to an upper-body injury, while Copp is dealing with a lower-body injury. Both players left Tuesday’s game early against the Carolina Hurricanes. New York head coach Gerard Gallant said he doesn’t believe that either injury is serious. After the game, Gallant was asked if he would sit some of the Rangers’ stars for the final two games. He said, “I’ll think about it tomorrow morning.”

Panarin leads the team in scoring, with 22 goals and 74 assists this season. Acquired at the deadline, Copp has scored eight goals and ten assists in 16 games with New York to give him 21 goals and 32 assists in 72 games this season.

The Rangers will have Kaapo Kakko back in the lineup, playing with Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the New York Rangers are -245 against the Montreal Canadiens.