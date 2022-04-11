Penguins Centre Evgeni Malkin Cross-Check Hearing Monday by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NHL Player Safety announced on its official Twitter account that the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin would have a hearing for his cross-check to the Nashville Predators’ Mark Borowiecki.

Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin will have a hearing this evening for Cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 11, 2022

On Sunday, Malkin slashed Borowiecki’s stick out of his hands before cross-checking the Predators’ defenseman to his mouth. Malkin received a four-minute double minor due to the infraction causing Borowiecki to bleed. Pittsburgh won the game 3-2 in overtime.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said of the situation, “It’s physical, and sometimes that stuff happens. Obviously, we don’t want our best players in the penalty box, but those are competitive guys.”

Earlier in the season, Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Auston Matthews received two games for a similar cross-check to the Buffalo Sabres’ Rasmus Dahlin. However, the damage to Dahlin wasn’t nearly as severe. NHL Fans have been highly critical of the NHL’s Department of Player Safety due to its inconsistency when doling out punishment.

