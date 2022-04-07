Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes Leaves Thursday's Game; Injury Considered Minor by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to MLB Insider Robert Murray, Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes left the team’s Opening Day game against the St. Louis Cardinals due to cramping in his left thumb and forearm.

Sources: Pirates’ Ke’Bryan Hayes left the game with cramping in his left thumb/forearm, “Very minor,” one source said. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) April 7, 2022

Hayes appeared to suffer the injury while making a diving attempt on the baseball.

Fortunately for Pirates fans, Murray notes the issue is considered “very minor,” and Hayes should be considered day-to-day.

The 25-year-old is fresh off signing the richest contract in franchise history – an eight-year, $70 million extension.

Hayes has struggled with injuries in the early going of his career. The former first-round pick was limited to 96 games last season, posting a .257/.316/.373 slash line with six home runs, 38 RBIs, and nine stolen bases.

Hayes’ next opportunity to return to the Pirates lineup will be Saturday for game two of their four-game series with the Cards.

