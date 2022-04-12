Pirates Sign Ke'Bryan Hayes To 8-Year, $70 Million Contract by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports that the Pittsburgh Pirates officially announced they’d signed Ke’Bryan Hayes to an eight-year, $70 million contract.

Hayes didn’t play in spring training games after March 25 due to a sprained ankle but has appeared in all three games for the Pirates to start the 2022 season. However, he did leave the season opener with forearm spasms, but it seems minor. So far this season, Hayes has four hits in ten at-bats, one RBI, and two runs.

Hayes is an elite defender at third base and the Pirates have high hopes for him to improve his hitting in 2022. The 25-year-old was selected 32nd overall by Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft and has played two seasons at the major league level. In 2021, Hayes had 93 hits, 38 RBI, and 49 runs in 362 at-bats. He hit .257, with a .316 OBP, and a .689 OPS.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Pittsburgh Pirates are +102 against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.