Pittsburgh Pirates 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes Returns for Opening Day by SportsGrid 17 minutes ago

Tribune-Review Sports’ Kevin Gorman reports that Ke’Bryan Hayes will be in the Pittsburgh Pirates starting lineup on Opening Day.

Hayes didn’t play in spring training games after March 25 due to a sprained ankle. He’s one of only three players that started for the Pirates on last season’s opening day roster. In 2021, Hayes had 93 hits, 38 RBI, and 49 runs in 362 at-bats. He hit .257, with a .316 OBP, and a .689 OPS.

Hayes is an elite defender at third base and the Pirates have high hopes for him to improve his hitting in 2022. The 25-year-old was selected 32nd overall by Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft and has played two seasons at the major league level. He’s had some injury trouble in the past, so it’ll be essential for him to get a full slate of games this season.

The Pirates open the season in St. Louis on April 7 at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Pittsburgh Pirates are +154 against the St. Louis Cardinals on Opening Day.