Play ‘Tiger Thursday Challenge’ Before First Round At Augusta National Don't miss your chance to win! by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Tiger Woods shared Tuesday that he plans to play the 2022 Masters Tournament this weekend, which would mark his triumphant return to golf after suffering a serious leg injury in a car crash last February.

Woods, who hasn’t played a competitive tournament since the 2020 Masters, will have the attention of everyone given his recovery and impending return. Oddsmakers, as shared by DraftKings Sportsbook, have taken more bets on Woods to win, finish top 5, finish top 20, make the cut and miss the cut than any other golfer entering the major at Augusta National.

You can play along during Woods’ return, too, as NESN Games will offer “The Tiger Thursday Challenge” to start off the four-day tournament.

The challenge features nine questions and a tiebreaker. A perfect score will win a $25 Amazon gift card while in the event of multiple entries with a perfect score, the player with the closest tiebreaker answer will win the prize.

Make your picks below and good luck!

Be sure to check out all of NESN’s Masters coverage here.