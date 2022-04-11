Pray For Those Who Lost Money On Scottie Scheffler’s 18th Hole Four-Putt The over/under for the champion's final score was 277.5 by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Scottie Scheffler, who ultimately won the 2022 Masters Tournament on Sunday, walked to the 18th green at Augusta National needing to best a seven-putt in order to claim his first-ever major championship.

Unfortunately for those who took the Masters winning score over/under 277.5, as indicated by Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk management Jeff Sherman, they didn’t have the same wiggle room. And those who took the Under eventually were dealt a heartbreaking bad beat.

Scheffler’s head-scratching four-putt at the final hole, which resulted in a double-bogie on the par-4 18th and elicited a playful laugh from both the crowd and golfer himself, wasn’t met as fondly by those who took the Under. The four-stroke flat stick pushed Scheffler to the Over 278.

Scheffler finished the four rounds carding a 10-under par 278 (69-67-71-71 — 278), a three-stroke edge on second place, with the conclusive stroke losing bettors money. Those same bettors likely were giddy when Scheffler walked to the 18th tee box knowing par resulted in 276 and bogie resulted in 277.

Of course, it’s not as if Scheffler angered all bettors with his final round. After all, DraftKings Sportsbook had Scheffler 12-to-1 to win the tournament entering Thursday’s first round. Scheffler even was as high as 25-to-1 just last month to win the tournament, according to Sherman.

Those who had Scheffler futures were much more appreciative of the tournament the No. 1 golfer in the world put together.