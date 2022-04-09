QB Dwayne Haskins Killed in Car Accident at the Age of 24 by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Dwayne Haskins of the Pittsburgh Steelers was killed in a car accident Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before becoming Washington’s first-round pick and playing in Pittsburgh, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

Haskins was killed Saturday morning in a tragic accident in South Florida. He had been in Florida to work out with other players for the Steelers as they get ready for the upcoming season. There are no details of the accident. Haskins was only 24 years old.

Haskins completed 267 passes for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions in two seasons for the Washington Commanders. Haskins didn’t play last season for the Steelers and was expected to battle for the backup job with Mason Rudolph behind Mitch Trubisky this summer.