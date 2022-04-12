QB Kirk Cousins Wants to Retire With the Minnesota Vikings by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Chad Graff reports that Kirk Cousins wants to retire with the Minnesota Vikings.

Kirk Cousins wants to finish his career with the Vikings. But he knows his play will go a long way in determining whether that happens. Story: https://t.co/r8L2FQpIbN — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) April 12, 2022

In 2021, Cousins had 372 completions for 4,221 yards and 33 touchdowns, with only seven interceptions and 28 sacks. He also picked up 115 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

Cousins spoke to reporters Monday, saying, “My mindset was really to be a Viking. I would like to retire as a Viking, and so I would like to play my way into that, if you will. I know I’ve got to earn the right to do that. But if I could draw it up, it would be to play well enough that you never have to play or wear another jersey anywhere else. So I’m going to work really hard to try to make that possible.”

Cousins signed a one-year, $35 million extension, fully guaranteed. He will make $40 million in 2022 and $30 million in 2023. The contract also includes two voidable years, which lowers the Vikings’ cap hit to $31.25 million.

Minnesota finished second in the NFC North with an 8-9 record.

