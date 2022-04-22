Rangers-Athletics : How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball' by SportsGrid 54 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Oakland Athletics are set to play host to the Texas Rangers for a three-game weekend series beginning tonight at the Oakland Coliseum. It’s been a disappointing start to the year for the Rangers, while the Athletics have continued trucking along, despite moving out some key pieces this winter.

When and Where is Rangers-Athletics?

Rangers: 3-9 | Athletics: 8-6

Date: 04/22/2022 | First Pitch: 9:40 PM ET

Location: Oakland, California | Stadium: Oakland Coliseum

How to Watch Rangers-Athletics?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, Heidi Watney

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Rangers-Athletics

Moneyline: Rangers -133 | Athletics +110

Spread: Rangers -1.5 (+140) | Athletics +1.5 (-170)

Total: 8 Over (-102) | Under (-120)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, point spread, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sean Murphy has been a really nice story for the Athletics so far this season and has already hit three home runs and driven in eleven runs. Murphy is +610 to homer tonight against Glenn Otto and the Rangers.

Struggling Rangers Look to Get Back on Track

The Rangers went out this offseason and made two big splashes in signing Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. Neither has gotten off to a great start to the season and Texas will need much more from them if they have any hopes of turning it around.

Rangers Projected Lineup:

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

C Mitch Garver

RF Adolis Garcia

LF Nick Solak

1B Nate Lowe

3B Charlie Culberson

DH Andy Ibanez

CF Eli White

Starting Pitcher: Glenn Otto

Is the Athletics Early Success Sustainable?

Even after selling off a ton of pieces this offseason, the Athletics have gotten off to a good start this season, posting an 8-6 record through 14 games. The question is though, can they continue to sustain that level of success for a full 162 game schedule?

Athletics Projected Lineup:

LF Anthony Kemp

3B Sheldon Neuse

C Sean Murphy

1B Seth Brown

DH Christian Bethancourt

RF Billy McKinney

SS Elvis Andrus

CF Christian Pache

2B Nick Allen

Starting Pitcher: Adam Oller