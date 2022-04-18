Raptors' Barnes Out for Game 2; Trent Jr., Young Doubtful by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

As ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reports, Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has been ruled out for Game 2 versus the Philadelphia 76ers with a left ankle sprain.

Scottie Barnes just came into Raptors shootaround with a large boot on his left leg. Nick Nurse just said Barnes won’t play tonight. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 18, 2022

Barnes suffered the injury in Saturday’s 131-111 Game 1 loss after having his foot stepped on by Sixers center Joel Embiid. The 20-year-old finished his impressive playoff debut with 15 points, ten rebounds, and eight assists.

Barnes was spotted wearing a walking boot at Monday morning’s shootaround, and there is no timetable for his return.

Unfortunately for Toronto fans, Barnes may not be the only Raps player missing from Nick Nurse’s lineup, as shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. and forward Thaddeus Young are also in danger of sitting out.

Trent, who shot 2-11 from the floor in Game 1, is dealing with a non-Covid illness and was not present at Monday’s shootaround, while Young is nursing a sprained left thumb. Both players are currently listed as doubtful.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Raptors as +7.5 road underdogs on the spread and +265 on the moneyline.