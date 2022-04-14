'Real Chance' Ben Simmons Makes Nets Debut in First Round by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Ben Simmons saga continues.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, there is a “real chance” that Simmons will make his Brooklyn Nets debut during the opening round of the playoffs.

Speaking Thursday morning on ESPN’s Get UP, Windhorst said:

âI am told that Ben Simmons is targeting Games 4, 5, or 6 for making his Brooklyn Nets debut. âMy response was, âIs he even playing 5-on-5 yet?’ And the answer to that is no, but the hope is by the end of the week he can ramp up to that.”

Simmons, whose last NBA appearance came in 2021’s first-round meltdown against the Atlanta Hawks, continues to recover from a herniated disc in his back.

Brooklyn acquired the 25-year-old in the deal that sent superstar guard James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Nets begin their playoff run on the road Sunday in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Brooklyn at +120 series odds.