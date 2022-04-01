Red Sox Odds: Five Prop Bets Worth Considering In 2022 Regular Season Can the Sox keep up with the Bronx Bombers? by Sam Panayotovich 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s time again to go shopping for Boston Red Sox season-long prop bets.

American sportsbooks are getting more and more creative with their preseason betting markets and there are a few really enticing wagers as we inch closer to April 7, Opening Day.

Here are five decent Red Sox wagers you should consider for 2022:

Chris Sale to record 125th career win (+325 at DraftKings)

Sale will be sidelined to start the regular season with a stress fracture in his rib cage, but all reports are good about his throwing arm and elbow. And that’s all I care about. Sale currently has 114 career wins, so we need 11 to cash this ticket. If he makes 25 starts — very likely — I’m happy to roll the dice at +325.

Xander Bogaerts leads Majors in hits +1600 (PointsBet)

Bogey has averaged 180 hits across nine Major League seasons. Trea Turner led all players with 195 hits last year and Bogaerts collected 190+ three times. The Red Sox shortstop finished third in 2015, seventh in 2016 and fourth in 2019. Given all the extra protection he’ll have in this loaded lineup, I don’t hate a $100 bet on Bogaerts to win $1,600 on this market.

Rafael Devers (-115) or Aaron Judge (+105) to hit more homers? (DraftKings)

I’m big on Devers this season and think he’s going to explode for 40 to 45 homers. And durability is always a concern for Judge, who surprisingly suited up in 148 games last year. Compare that to 28 games played in 2020 (60-game season), 102 in 2019 and 112 in 2018. I’ll bet on Devers being available more and even if Judge stays relatively healthy, Devers can still hit more dingers.

Rafael Devers leads league in homers (+4000 at SuperBook)

Put some respect on Devers’ name — 40-1 is ridiculous! You’ll need to have a buddy bet this for you in Las Vegas, but it’s worth the bigger payout. FanDuel has 30-1 while most sportsbooks are in the 18-1 range.

More regular-season wins — Yankees (-5.5) or Red Sox? (DraftKings)

Bettors always have to pay a premium on the New York Yankees. That’s nothing new. So DraftKings is willing to spot you 5.5 wins if you want to bet the Red Sox in this head-to-head matchup. I’m higher on the Red Sox rotation and bullpen than most people and feel like Boston has the horses to contend for a postseason spot. If the Yanks win 90 and Sox win 85, you’re a winner.