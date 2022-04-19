Rockies' Kris Bryant Returns To Lineup Tuesday vs. Phillies by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant has returned to the team’s starting lineup for Tuesday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies, per the team’s website.

Bryant is simply returning from a night off on Monday and will assume his duties in left field while Sam Hilliard will head back to the bench.

The Rockies are off to a surprisingly strong start with a 7-3 record and Bryant has been a massive reason why. The former NL MVP is currently posting batting splits of .343/.375/.457 in nine games so far and has found a hit in all but one game this year. If Colorado wants to have any chance of competing in this division with the likes of the perennial favorites in the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants, Bryant will likely need to have a monster year in the process.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies Odds

The Colorado Rockies are currently +106 on the moneyline against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday with the total set at 11.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.