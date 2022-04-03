Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Makes Opening Day Roster by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. has made the Royals’ Opening Day 28-man roster.

Emerging star Bobby Witt Jr. has made the Royals in an amazingly obvious development. Witt’s spring line: 407/.448/.741 (11-for-27) in 10 games; 3 doubles, 2 HR, 7 RBI and 1 SB. He along with Adley Rutschman, the top 2 picks in the 2019 draft, are also MLB’s top 2 prospects. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 2, 2022

The young shortstop is listed as MLB.com’s number one overall prospect in baseball for the 2022 season. It’s unclear where exactly Witt will slot into the lineup and where he will play on the diamond, but it’s encouraging news that one of the sport’s brightest young talents will be available from the start.

Witt made the decision an easy one for his club with an impressive Spring, batting .407 from the plate while hitting two home runs and seven RBI.

The Royals are still long shots to win it all, listed as +10000 to win the 2022 World Series at FanDuel Sportsbook. They’re tied with the Oakland Athletics for the second-longest odds (+7000) to win the American League, behind only the moribund Baltimore Orioles (+25000).

The Royals have the longest odds to take home the AL Central at +2000, and Witt’s involvement likely doesn’t move the needle in 2022. His defense will have a positive impact on his pitching staff, while his bat will improve the Royals’ offensive outlook a tad.