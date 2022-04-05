Royals Top Prospect Bobby Witt Jr. Makes Opening Day Roster by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Baseball’s number one overall prospect is set to embark on his big league career.

According to the Kansas City Royals official Twitter, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. will be on the team’s Opening Day roster.

With Adalberto Mondesi slotted in at short, Witt figures to be the Royals’ everyday third baseman following a highly impressive spring in which he slashed .406/.441/.781 with three home runs, two steals, and a 1.222 OPS in 12 Cactus League games.

The 21-year-old was the second overall pick in the 2019 Draft and went on to earn Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year this past season after hitting 33 home runs and stealing 29 bases across Double-A and Triple-A.

The seeds for Witt’s arrival were planted in November when general manager J.J. Picollo said, “Coming off what he did in Double-A and Triple-A, it’s going to be hard to not have him on the team.”

Picollo reiterated those comments today, saying, “He’s done everything we would have expected him to do.”

Witt’s five-category potential will make him a highly sought-after target in season-long fantasy baseball leagues.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Witt as the favorite to earn AL Rookie of the Year honors at +300 odds.