Royals vs. Cardinals Wednesday Game Postponed Due to Weather

The St. Louis Cardinals‘ official Twitter announced the postponement of Wednesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

Today’s game against the Royals has been postponed.



It has been rescheduled for Monday, May 2 at 3:15 p.m. pic.twitter.com/KAN0WOSoz5 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 13, 2022

The game was called off due to inclement weather and has been rescheduled for Monday, May 2, at 3:15 p.m. St. Louis dropped the first game of the series, losing 6-5 to Kansas City on Tuesday.

The Cardinals’ scheduled starter, Adam Wainwright, will now handle Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Meanwhile, Zack Greinke was to get the start for the Royals. Kansas City starts a four-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

Greinke took the ball on Opening Day for the Royals on April 7 and allowed just one run on five hits in 5.2 innings. He only managed to record one strikeout. Wainwright started the season opener for the Cardinals and lasted six innings, with five hits and no runs allowed to go with his six strikeouts.

