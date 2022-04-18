Scottie Barnes Among Three Raptors Doubtful for Game 2 by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The cards were already stacked against the Toronto Raptors in their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, but they will be shifting further in the Sixers’ favor ahead of Game 2.

The Raps’ star rookie Scottie Barnes, along with Gary Trent Jr. and Thaddeus Young, are all doubtful ahead of Game 2 on Monday night.

Barnes left Game 1 early after suffering an ankle injury partway through the fourth quarter, with Young also leaving with a thumb injury. Trent Jr. played in Saturday night’s affair but is dealing with a non-COVID-related illness.

The Raptors' Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., and Thad Young are all listed as doubtful for Game 2 of the NBA playoffs against the Sixers.https://t.co/K1SVa8kN5I — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) April 17, 2022

Toronto can shift their lineup in a few ways to accommodate the injuries; however, the most likely permutation will include Chris Boucher starting in place of Barnes. Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby could cover some of the minutes lost with Young and Trent Jr.

The injuries were already reflected in the line, as it moved just a half-point on news that the trio is doubtful. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Raps priced as +7 underdogs, with the total set at 217.5.