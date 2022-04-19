Seahawks Re-Sign Geno Smith to 1-year, $3.5 Million Contract by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Seattle Seahawks have re-signed Geno Smith to a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

The #Seahawks make it official: QB Geno Smith has signed, and he gets a 1-year deal worth $3.5M base (including $500K signing bonus) with another $3.5M available in incentives. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2022

In addition to the $3.5 million in base salary, the deal comes with another $3.5 million in incentives.

On March 8, the Seahawks traded long-time quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. In exchange, Seattle received Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, two first-round picks (2022 and 2023), two second-round picks (2022 and 2023), and a fifth-rounder (2022).

Neither Smith nor Lock will be able to replace what Wilson brought to the table, but perhaps the competition for the number one quarterback job will bring out the best in both of them. Seattle could also opt to draft a quarterback with the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

For comparison, Wilson threw 259 completions for 3,113 yards and 25 touchdowns in 14 games last season. Smith threw 65 competitions for 702 yards and five touchdowns in four games, while Lock threw 67 competitions for 787 yards and two touchdowns in six games.

