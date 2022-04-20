Special Props To Bet Before Game 2 Of Celtics-Nets Tips Off The Celtics will need to catch fire for these props to hit by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have carried the Boston Celtics all year, and they can help carry your wallet Wednesday night.

The Brooklyn Nets are aiming to bounce back after a stunning Game 1 loss at the hands of Tatum. For the Celtics, they have an opportunity to take a 2-0 series lead into Brooklyn. One way they can achieve that goal is by scoring the lights out, and there’s a chance to get action on that scenario for Wednesday’s game.

DraftKings Sportsbook has opened up some special props for Game 2 of Celtics-Nets. These props are labeled under “Green Out” and “Sparking Jays.”

The “Green Out” prop is for “4+ Celtics players to record 20+ points.” There is only one option, yes, and it is priced at 10/1, meaning a $100 bet would win you $1000. This prop will be difficult to see be realized as this has not happened yet this year.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has shortened out his rotations, opting to play at most eight players in a game. This would have been close in Game 1 where four Celtics players scored at least 20 points, but you would need the offense to run pure for this prop to pay out.

The “Sparking Jays” prop requires “Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown to record 60+ combined points.” This also has one one option to bet, yes, and it is priced at shorter odds (+120), where a $100 bet on this prop would pay out $220.

This prop does have a likelihood to pay out. The Celtics have a concentrated offense built around Tatum and Brown. The last time the two combined to score more than 60 points was April 1. The Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers 128-123, and Tatum (31) and Brown (32) combined to score 64 points.

If you feel confident that the Celtics can blaze through the Nets on Wednesday, then “make some green today” and take these bets now before tip off.