Spencer Knight will Start in Goal for Panthers on Saturday by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Spencer Knight will start in goal for the Florida Panthers on Saturday, the Panthers website reports.

Spencer Knight will be in net tonight against the Predators, per Coach Brunette.



Radko Gudas is back in, as well as Lucas Carlsson. #FLAvsNSH — x – Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) April 9, 2022

Knight has been the best goaltender for the Panthers of late, and he has won five of his past six outings, only allowing 12 goals on 128 shots. Sergei Bobrovsky is the starting goaltender for the team, but he has struggled of late, permitting Knight to make his presence felt once again. Knight replaced Bobrovsky in net for the Panthers during the playoffs last season.

The Panthers have the most points in the Eastern Conference and are only two points behind the Colorado Avalanche for the President’s Trophy. The team with the most points in the NHL will have home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.

On Saturday, the Panthers will travel to Nashville to take on the Predators. The Panthers are +172 (-1.5) on the puck line, -130 on the money line, with an over/under of seven, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at the FanDuel Sportsbook.