Spurs-Pelicans: How to Watch, Stream & Bet NBA Play-in Tournament on ESPN by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

It’s game four of the NBA Play-In Tournament with Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans playing host to Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs and Pelicans met four times this regular season with San Antonio surprisingly winning three of four matchups. The Spurs currently lead the all-time head-to-head match-up, 53-20.

Date: 04/13/22 | Tip-Off: 9:30 PM ET

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana Arena: Smoothie King Center

How to Watch Spurs-Pelicans?

TV: ESPN | Live Steam: ESPN App

You can watch this game on ESPN or by using the ESPN mobile app. Check out more on https://www.espn.com/watch.

Spurs-Pelicans Betting Odds, Total

Moneyline: Spurs (+194) | Pelicans (-235)

Spread: Spurs +5.5 (-108) | Pelicans -5.5 (-112)

Total: 224 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

How to Bet Spurs-Pelicans?

In three of the last five games against the San Antonio Spurs, Brandon Ingram has eclipsed 25 points, and in one of the match-ups, he fell just short at 24.

You should consider looking at Ingram to score 25+ points tonight and the Pelicans to win at +170.

Will the Spurs Keep Up With the Pelicans Offensively?

Dejounte Murray has emerged as a capable star in the NBA this season, but the Spurs lack depth offensively and there are question marks about whether or not they’ll be able to score with this New Orleans team.

Spurs Projected Lineup:

PG: Dejounte Murray

SG: Lonnie Walker IV

SF: Keldon Johnson

PF: Keita Bates-Diop

C: Jakob Poetl

Pelicans Need Brandon Ingram to Break Through in Play-In

Brandon Ingram has yet to play a playoff game in his career. We know what he can do on the court, but will he be able to lead the Pelicans back to the postseason for the first time since 2018?

Pelicans Projected Lineup:

PG: C.J. McCollum

SG: Brandon Ingram

SF: Herbert Jones

PF: Jaxson Hayes

C: Jonas Valanciunas