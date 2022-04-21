Suns All-Star Devin Booker Could Miss 2-to-4 Weeks with a Hamstring Strain by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker could miss up to two-to-three weeks with a hamstring strain.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker could miss 2-to-3 weeks with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, @WindhorstESPN reports: https://t.co/qVtopVU3Ld — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 21, 2022

Booker was initially ruled out for just Games 3 and 4 against the New Orleans Pelicans, but now it seems like he’ll be out longer. He left the second half of Game 2 after scoring 31 points in the first half. The Suns went on to lose 125-114 to the Pelicans, tying the series at one game apiece. Booker has struggled with hamstring issues for the past two seasons. He missed seven games in November with a left hamstring issue.

Booker led Phoenix in points during the regular season, averaging 28 a game. He also put up 4.5 assists and three rebounds a night. The Suns were 8-6 without Booker in the lineup this season.

