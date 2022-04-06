Suns Rule Out Booker, Paul, Ayton, And Crowder vs. Clippers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Phoenix Suns have ruled out Devin Booker (back), Chris Paul (thumb), Deandre Ayton (ankle), and Jae Crowder (ankle) for Wednesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers per Kellan Olson of Empire Of The Suns.

It seems like the four are simply getting rest as Phoenix has comfortably clinched the top seed in the Western Conference and has virtually nothing to play for. All four of them have missed games at some point due to injury, so it makes sense to see the Suns take a cautious approach as they seek back-to-back trips to the finals for the first time in franchise history.

They are all typically in the starting lineup, which means plenty of bench players will see a serious uptick in minutes and usage in this matchup.

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds

The Phoenix Suns are currently 6.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, with the total set at 223, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.