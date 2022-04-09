Taijuan Walker is Good to Go for the New York Mets by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Taijuan Walker is ready to go for the New York Mets, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports

Taijuan Walker (right knee soreness) threw a 45-pitch bullpen session today without issue. He's good to go to make his season debut Monday in Philadelphia. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 8, 2022

Walker had a debridement procedure done on his knee in January, so quite a few red flags went up when he had to leave his final spring training start due to soreness in that knee. However, all seems to be well as Walker was able to complete a 45 pitch bullpen session Friday and is expected to start Monday versus the Philadelphia Phillies. Walker is likely to be on a pitch count of about 60 pitches in his first start of the season.

This is good news for the Mets, of course, as they are shaking their heads at the injuries to their starting rotation during the final week of spring training. First, they lose Jacob deGrom to a shoulder injury that will see him sidelined until June. Then Max Scherzer came up with a sore hamstring but was able to make his start Friday. Owner Steve Cohen may print money, but he can’t guarantee health.

The Mets are currently tied at one with the Washington Nationals in the 4th inning. The Mets won the season opener versus the Nationals 5-1 on Thursday. The Mets are +134 (-1.5) on the run line and -152 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-111), and under (-115). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.