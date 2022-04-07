Tiger Woods Breaks Par in Return; Three Shots Off The Masters Lead by SportsGrid 35 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tiger Woods’s return to competitive golf more than surpassed expectations – and at The Masters, no less.

Making his first start since last year’s near-fatal car accident, Woods managed to shoot an opening-round one-under 71, and currently sits just three shots off leaders Cam Smith and Dustin Johnson.

The five-time Masters Champion carded three birdies and two bogeys in what was yet another miraculous comeback story.

Woods showed very little signs of physical discomfort, although, while not surprising, was unable to completely squat down to read putts.

Regardless, you would be hard-pressed to find anyone who expected the 46-year-old to break par given everything he has had to endure over the past year. In fact, Thursday was the 11th time he has opened The Masters with a score under par.

The question now becomes how Woods’s body will respond following a round of golf that lasted over five hours.

Tiger is scheduled to tee off at 1:41 PM ET for Friday’s second round.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Woods at +2900 to win The Masters.