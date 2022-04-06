Tiger Woods Masters Betting Options Offer Plenty Of Ways To Back GOAT There are far more options than just Woods to win at 40-1 by Mike Cole 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

That Tiger Woods is even going to tee it up at the Masters this week is improbable.

The most famous golfer of all time is making his triumphant return to competitive golf a little more than a year after nearly losing his leg in a car crash. To do it at the Masters, a tournament he has won five times, adds to his undeniable legacy.

Woods’ return obviously has taken the golf world by storm, but it also has a major impact in the betting market. The Masters market is robust as it is, but sportsbooks moved quickly to capitalize on Woods being involved, especially given the relative long-shot nature of him competing for a win. That’s not going to stop bettors from buying a lottery ticket on the greatest of all time, though.

But there are other ways to bet Woods. The “Tiger Thursday Challenge” at NESN Games goes live prior to the first round, offering a handful of Woods-related props to handicap.

What will Tiger score on his first hole?

–What Woods can do out of the gate is anyone’s guess at this point, considering we haven’t seen him hit a competitive shot since the 2020 Masters. Here’s something to remember, though: The first hole at Augusta National has, on average, played over par and is the sixth-hardest hole on the course.

Who will win Tiger’s group?

–Woods is the listed favorite (+165), but both Louis Oosthuizen (+175) and Joaquin Niemann (+180) are legitimate contenders this week. There’s probably value on either of them, perhaps Niemann specifically, who enters the week sixth in first-round scoring this season.

Will Tiger finish Thursday in the top 10? (Yes +180, No -200)

–There’s a reason most of the juice is on “No” here, as Woods has been a relatively slow starter at Augusta. Woods was 4-over after nine holes in the first round way back in 1997 and fired a modest 2-under 70 (outside the top 10) when he won in 2019.

Will Tiger hit the fairway with his first tee shot (Yes -110, No -110)

–It probably all depends on club choice here. Maybe he dials it back with some sort of fairway finder just for a cozy start.

Will Tiger score an eagle or better on Thursday?

–His best chance obviously comes on the par-5s which he has absolutely owned over the years. What makes it tough, of course, is we just don’t know how sharp he’s going to be after the long layoff, and that could affect his ability to score.

Will Tiger score par or better on No. 4?

–Good luck with this one. Over his last three Masters appearances, Woods has played the par-3 fourth at even par with two bogeys and two birdies.

Tiger’s first-round total birdies (over/under 3.5)

–Another tough call. Woods has 11 first-round birdies over his last three Masters starts, with an average of 3 2/3 birdies per round. A lean on the under feels right here, but doubt this guy at your own risk.

Longest drive Thursday (over/under 315.5 yards)

–Very much for what it’s worth, Woods’ driving average has fallen over the last few years, dropping from 303 yards per drive in 2017-18 all the way down to 290 the last time we saw him. But it’s also just as possible he runs one down a hill and gets a little extra length.

Thursday score (over/under 70.5)

–The first round has been a true mixed bag for Woods in recent years, ranging from 68 to 73 with a 70 mixed in there. Once again, it’s probably best to temper expectations, but would it shock anyone to see a 67?

That’s it for the NESN Games contest, but here are a few more betting options for Woods on Thursday and throughout the tournament with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

To win: +4000

Top 5: +800

Top 10: +500

To make the cut: +150

To miss the cut: -140

Top former champion: +1000

Top American: +2500

Woods, Oosthuizen and Niemann are scheduled to tee off at 10:34 a.m. ET on Thursday.