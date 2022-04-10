Tim Anderson Back in White Sox' Lineup Sunday vs. Tigers by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Chicago White Sox are set to welcome back a key piece to their high-octane lineup.

According to the official Twitter of White Sox color analyst Steve Stone, All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson will make his season debut this afternoon against the Detroit Tigers.

Today will mark the season debut of Tim Anderson. Make no mistake, our Sox are much better with Tim at the top of the order. The injuries are frustrating but you play with what you have and don’t obsess over what you don’t. Kopech to the mound. Very important start for Michael — Steve Stone (@stevestone) April 10, 2022

Anderson returns from a two-game suspension stemming from last year’s benches-clearing incident in which he made contact with an umpire.

The 28-year-old is expected to man his usual spot atop the order for manager Tony La Russa.

Anderson enters Sunday’s contest on the heels of a strong 2021 campaign, one which saw him bat .309 with 17 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases, en route to earning his first career All-Star nod.

Standing across from the Alabama native will be Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal. Anderson has had tremendous success against the Detroit lefty, going five for ten with four doubles and a home run, rendering him a strong play in Sunday DFS contests.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the White Sox at -126 on the moneyline.