Timberwolves Resting Karl-Anthony Towns Sunday vs. Bulls by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With a play-in game on the horizon, the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking right past their matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

The T-Wolves tweeted that Karl-Anthony Towns would be held out of their regular-season finale so that he can rest up for the seven vs. eight matchup on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Patrick Beverley and D’Angelo Russell are listed as questionable with right ankle soreness and a non-covid-related illness.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs Chicago:



QUESTIONABLE

Beverley – Right Ankle Soreness

Russell – Non-Covid Illness



OUT

Towns – Rest — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 9, 2022

Towns leads Minnesota in scoring and rebounding, averaging 24.6 points and 9.8 boards per game, also pacing the team in Win Shares and Value Over Replacement Player.

We’re expecting Naz Reid to replace Towns in the starting lineup against the Bulls.

The outcome of tomorrow’s game is inconsequential to the standings, as the Timberwolves have already assured themselves of home-court advantage against the Clippers.

The Timberwolves are a near-lock to make it past the play-in round, currently priced at -1300 to make the playoffs at FanDuel Sportsbook.