Toronto Blue Jays OF George Springer Out of Today's Lineup by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

George Springer isn’t in the starting lineup for the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports.

No injury is being reported here as it seems to be just a normal day off for Springer, who has started the first eight games of the season for the Jays. Bradley Zimmer will start in center field and bat ninth in place of Springer.

Springer is off to a hot start with the bat for the division favorite Jays. He is batting .306 with two HRs, five RBIs, and six runs in those eight games.

The Jays will play the second game of a three-game series versus the Oakland Athletics on Saturday. The Jays won Friday 4-1. On Saturday, the Jays will have Hyun-Jin Ryu on the mound and he will be up against Paul Blackburn of the A’s. The Jays are -113 (-1.5) on the run line and -235 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-110), and under (-110).

