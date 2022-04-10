Tre Mann Will Miss Thunder's Final Game of the Season by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Most teams are hoping to end the regular season on a good note, but not the Oklahoma City Thunder. They’re out here playing for ping pong balls and a chance to move up the NBA Draft board.

With three teams within 0.5 games of each other, the last thing the Thunder want to do is go out and win, hurting their chances in the draft lottery.

Consequently, the team confirmed in the NBA Injury Report that Tre Mann would be held out against the LA Clippers on Sunday night’s contest. This will be Mann’s eighth straight missed game, as he resolves a hamstring injury and the Thunder look ahead to next season.

Vit Krejci has started in place of Mann to end the season and is averaging 9.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists over that stretch.

FanDuel Sportsbook has yet to hang a line on the contest, but assuredly, the Thunder will open as substantive underdogs against the play-in-bound Clippers.