Two Enticing MLB Plays for Thursday: Buy, Buy, Buy by SportsGrid

Buy, Buy, Buy: Blue Birds and K Props

All MLB betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Morning After’s Ben Stevens has two baseball props for today’s Buy, Buy, Buy. The first comes out of Yankee Stadium, where the Toronto Blue Jays are surprising road underdogs to the Yanks at +112 on the moneyline – this despite the Blue Birds being AL Pennant favorites while taking two of three from New York so far this season.

“If the Blue Jays are ever going to be plus money, you might just have to sprinkle on that line,” Stevens says.

Stevens also likes the St. Louis Cardinals to consistently put the ball in play against Brewers star pitcher Brandon Woodruff, leaning towards taking the under on Woodruff’s strikeout prop once available.

As Ben points out, the Cardinals struck out just 22% of the time against right-handed pitching last season, with that number dropping to 15% in the early going of this year – the lowest amongst all MLB clubs.

We agree with Stevens’s logic and recommend taking the Jays at +112 on the moneyline and rolling with the under on Woodruff’s strikeout prop.

All MLB game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.