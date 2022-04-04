UNC-Kansas Odds: Five Prop Bets To Consider For National Title Game There are prop bets galore for this marquee matchup by Adam London 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Monday night likely will be bittersweet for many college basketball fans.

The 2022 men’s college basketball National Championship Game has the makings of a great one, as both Kansas and North Carolina have provided no shortage of excitement and entertainment over the course of the NCAA Tournament. That said, this will be college hoops bettors’ last opportunity to place wagers on the sport for seven months.

With that in mind, why not turn this title game into a party and (responsibly) load up on prop bets? Here are five, courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook, you might want to consider.

Exact first field goal: North Carolina two points (+170)

We’re going to ride the hot hand here. The Tar Heels drew first blood in all but one of their five tournament games to date. Eighth-seeded UNC surely will be looking to make an early statement against No. 1 Kansas, so as long as the Tar Heels win the 9:20 p.m. ET tip off, we like their chances of opening the scoring.

David McCormack: 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds (+700)

McCormack is coming off a monster 25-point, nine-rebound performance in Kansas’ Final Four win over Villanova, but this bet has more to do with Armando Bacot. The UNC big man was forced to exit Saturday’s win over Duke due to an ankle injury, though he was able to return to the game. Bacot, who arrived to his media session Sunday via golf cart, will play Monday night, but he obviously won’t be at 100%. McCormack will enter the game with all sorts of momentum and might be able to feast in the interior.

Caleb Love OVER 17.5 points (-115)

The Tar Heels wouldn’t be on the national championship stage if it weren’t for Love. The sophomore guard is averaging 20 points per game in the tournament, including a 30-point outburst in the Sweet 16 and a 28-point showing against Duke. UNC probably won’t have a chance to win the title unless Love lights it up again, so look for him to attempt at least 20 shots. Here’s hoping his shooting isn’t woeful, as he doesn’t get to the free-throw line very often.

Remy Martin OVER 1.5 3-pointers (+175)

There’s some risk here, as Martin only knocked down multiple 3-pointers in one of the Jayhawks’ five tournament games. The reason we kind of like this bet is the transfer from Arizona State is such a high-energy player, and there’s no bigger stage than Monday night at the Superdome. This feels like the kind of game where Martin will pull up from beyond the arc in transition on more than one occasion and/or try to shift the moment from distance if Kansas is trailing. Either way, we only need two treys.

Christian Bruan UNDER 6.5 rebounds (+100)

Braun is coming off a three-rebound performance against the Wildcats, who were 118th in the nation in rebound margin during the regular season. The Tar Heels, meanwhile, were seventh in that category and still should be in decent shape on the boards even though Bacot is banged up. Braun shouldn’t be able to run rampant on the glass like he did against Providence in the Sweet 16 (10 rebounds).