Villanova-Kansas: How to Watch, Stream, & Bet the Men's Final Four

Overview

In what has been a thrilling Men’s NCAA Tournament thus far, we’re finally down to the Final Four. The action begins on Saturday with the first of two matchups, No. 1 Kansas takes on No. 2 Villanova.

Let’s run through everything you need to know.

When and Where is Villanova-Kansas?

#2 Villanova: 30-7 (16-4) | #1 Kansas: 32-6 (14-4)

Date: 04/02/2022 | Time: 6:09 PM ET

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana | Venue: Caesars Superdome

How to Watch Villanova-Kansas?

TV: TBS | Live Stream: March Madness Live

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill

How to Bet Villanova-Kansas?

Moneyline: Villanova +158 | Kansas +158

Spread: Villanova +4 (-108) | Kansas -4 (-112)

Total: 133 Over -110 | Under -110

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, point spread, and game total, there are a number of bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook. Bettors can also indulge in both player and team props, among several other exciting options.

If you would like some early suspense to start off your night, consider betting on the game’s first basket, where Villanova’s Jermaine Samuels is looking like a good option at +550.

Kansas Out for Redemption

They may downplay it, but you know Bill Self’s Jayhawks would love to make up for 2018’s Final Four loss to the Wildcats – a game in which Kansas was steamrolled 95-79.

Jayhawks Projected Starting Five

G Dajuan Harris Jr.

G Ochai Agbaji

G Christian Braun

F Jalen Wilson

F David McCormack

Is Justin Moore’s Loss Too Much to Overcome?

We all know the story by now. Villanova’s second-leading scorer Justin Moore is done for the tournament after suffering a brutal Achilles tear in the Wildcats’ Elite Eight victory over Houston. Now the question is, does Jay Wright’s group have enough firepower to overcome such a devastating loss.

Wildcats Projected Starting Five

G Collin Gillespie

G Caleb Daniels

F Brandon Slater

F Jermaine Samuels

F Eric Dixon

