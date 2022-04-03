Warriors Resting Key Players vs. Kings by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Golden State Warriors are shuffling a few key players out of their lineup as they rest up on the second night of a back-to-back. Anthony Slater tweeted out that Klay Thompson, Otto Porter Jr., and Andre Iguodala are out on Sunday night, although the Dubs would have Draymond Green in the lineup.

Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. are all out for the Warriors tonight in Sacramento. Resting on the second night of a back-to-back. Draymond Green will play. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 3, 2022

Thompson is the only starter being held out against the Sacramento Kings, but there’s no replicating his recent production. Klay is coming off a 36-point effort against the Utah Jazz last night, going 8-for-17 from beyond the arc. Gary Payton II should slot into the shooting guard role, getting his 16th start of the season.

Porter Jr. and Iguodala average 22.0 and 19.5 minutes per game, respectively, leaving court time up for grabs. Jordan Poole and Payton II could see increased playing time, elevating their fantasy appeal to offset the losses.

The Warriors are clinging to the third-seed in the Western Conference, 0.5 games up on the Dallas Mavericks, who knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks 118-112 on Sunday afternoon.

Golden State enters tonight’s Pacific Division matchup as -4.5 chalk, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.