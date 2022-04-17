Warriors Stephen Curry Returns to Starting Lineup vs. Nuggets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Golden State Warriors are fully healthy as they tip off against the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their Western Conference Quarterfinal. Stephen Curry returned to the lineup after missing the last 12 games of the regular season with a foot injury.

Curry was the pacesetter for the Warriors this season, leading the team in scoring, Win Shares, and Value Over Replacement Player, as per the calculations at Basketball-Reference.

The betting market has modest expectations for the two-time MVP in tonight’s contest, with Curry’s point total set at 17.5 and the under juiced to -116.

Jordan Poole’s stock takes a hit with Curry back. Poole replaced Curry at point guard in the starting lineup, averaging 25.8 points per game over the past 12 outings.

The Warriors struggled to end the season without Curry, going 6-6 down the stretch. Still, they closed as -6.5 chalk for tonight’s matchup against the Nuggets after opening at -4.

