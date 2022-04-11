Western Conference Play-In Tournament & Betting Scenarios by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NBA play-in tournament is set to kick off tomorrow night with the Minnesota Timberwolves hosting the Los Angeles Clippers, as the second game on Tuesday, followed up on Wednesday by the New Orleans Pelicans hosting the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference.

Below we check in on some of the matchups that could take place depending on which teams win their first game of the tournament.

#8 Los Angeles Clippers vs. #7 Minnesota Timberwolves

Tuesday, 4/12 | 9:30 PM | TNT

The Timberwolves are set to enter this game as slight favorites at -3 on the spread. This game looks like a toss-up and while Minnesota has been the better team throughout the season, Paul George single-handedly has the ability to give the Clippers an edge.

#10 San Antonio Spurs vs. #9 New Orleans Pelicans

Wednesday, 4/13 | 9:30 PM | ESPN

New Orleans are favored by five points over the Spurs in their match up and the winner of this game will face off with whoever doesn’t advance between the Clippers and Timberwolves, while the loser gets an early start on the offseason.

San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans @ Minnesota Timberwolves

San Antonio Spurs @ Los Angeles Clippers

New Orleans Pelicans @ Los Angeles Clippers

The Timberwolves might be favorites over the Clippers, but you likely shouldn’t discredit what Los Angeles has accomplished this year. The winner of the eighth seed will take on the Phoenix Suns, who by all accounts will be substantial favorites in that series.

On the FanDuel Sportsbook, there are plenty of things to consider for the play-in tournament.

You can look at which four teams will advance and try to correctly pick all four, or you can also try and select both winners from the Eastern and Western Conferences separately.

The Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Los Angeles Clippers boast the best odds to all advance at +130.

Looking at the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers are a -280 favorite to both advance to the first round, while CJ McCollum’s playoff experience could be important here and the Pelicans plus Clippers together have nice value at +800.

Minnesota Timberwolves & Los Angeles Clippers +280

Minnesota Timberwolves & New Orleans Pelicans +550

New Orleans Pelicans & Los Angeles Clippers +800

Minnesota Timberwolves & San Antonio Spurs +1400

New Orleans Pelicans & San Antonio Spurs +1900

