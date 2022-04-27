What Panthers GM Scott Fitterer Told Sam Darnold Before 2022 NFL Draft The Panthers could take a quarterback No. 6 overall by Scott Neville 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 NFL Draft is approaching quickly, yet there is a lack of consensus among reporters and analysts.

The lack of high-end quarterback talent makes it hard to even nail down the No. 1 overall pick, which reportedly is still up for debate.

As of late, though, quarterbacks are seemingly working their way towards the top of the board, as is typically expected. One team is bracing their current starter for bad news come draft time.

“Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer met with Sam Darnold on Monday and told the No. 3 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft “there’s a pretty good chance” the team will add a quarterback during the upcoming draft weekend,” ESPN’s David Newton wrote on Tuesday.

The Panthers hold the No. 6 pick in the draft and are favored to take a quarterback according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Oddsmakers set +100 odds to draft a quarterback with their first pick, tied with offensive lineman as the most likely outcome. A $100 winning bet on either position group would pay out $200.

This report, among others, increases the chances of hitting on specific players going in the top 10, which five QBs are eligible for.

Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft is set for Thursday at 8 p.m. in Las Vegas.