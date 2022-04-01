World Cup 2022 Odds: Team USA Betting Options With Draw Settled Will the U.S. boast the top goal scorer? by Mike Cole 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Team USA is going back to the World Cup, and it now knows the group in which it will play and when it will do battle in Qatar.

The World Cup draw happened Friday with the teams and schedule for all eight groups being announced. The Americans find themselves in an interesting Group B draw, most notably alongside England as well as Iran, and the group also will be joined by the winner of a European playoff among Wales, Scotland and Ukraine.

And with the draw, we now have updated betting odds to sink our teeth into. Team USA opens in the middle of the pack at FanDuel Sportsbook with 100-1 odds to win the whole thing.

To win: 100-1

To reach finals: 42-1

To reach semifinals: 16-1

To reach quarterfinals: +470

The Group B draw is a fascinating one, mostly because of England. The Three Lions are the heavy favorites to win the group , and it’s clear the US has its work cut out for it.

To win Group B

England -240

Wales +550

Ukraine +600

Scotland +600

United States +700

Iran +1100

(Wales will play the winner of a Scotland versus Ukraine game, and the winner will advance to the World Cup.)

Of course, the US doesn’t need to win the group outright in order to advance to knockout play; the top two teams from the group will move on. Team USA is +135 to progress.

Here’s one more American long shot to consider: Christian Pulisic, the 23-year-old phenom and face of US soccer, is 65-1 to win the Golden Boot as the tournament’s top goal-scorer. Unsurprisingly, an American has never taken home the honor.

The World Cup in Qatar will run between Nov. 21 and Dec. 18.