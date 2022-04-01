World Cup Odds: Brazil, France Among Favorites In 2022; USA Longshot Sportsbooks react to the 2022 World Cup draw by Marcus Kwesi O'Mard 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Updated 2022 FIFA World Cup odds followed the draw Friday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has set Brazil, France and England as betting favorites to win World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Brazil’s +450 odds are the best of the 32-team field, while both France and England are leading contenders at +600. Spain and Argentina both stand outside the favorites’ ranks with +750 lines.

Here’s who sits below the aforementioned contenders:

Germany +1,000

Netherlands +1,200

Portugal +1,2000

Belgium 1,2000

The United States, which qualified for World Cup 2022 after an eight-year absence Wednesday, is among the longshots to triumph in Qatar, with +10,000 odds. Those lines are tied with Concacaf rival Mexico’s, and it also is worth noting 18 teams have words odds to win than USA’s.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to run between Nov. 21 and Dec. 17 in Qatar.