2022 NBA Finals MVP Odds: Stephen Curry Headlines Contenders by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

By: Paul Connor, SportsGrid

The 2022 NBA Playoffs are nearing their midway point, and with no runaway favorite for this year’s Larry O’Brien Trophy, bettors have been afforded the luxury of a highly contested battle for potential Finals MVP.

Let’s have a look at the current futures market as the postseason marches on!

Stephen Curry (+275)

The Warriors are once again NBA title favorites, so it’s no surprise to see Stephen Curry leading the charge at +275 odds. For all of the success Golden State has had throughout the years, it’s amazing that Curry has never won a Finals MVP award. Bettors certainly like his chances this year, however, with the 34-year-old holding the highest handle percentage at 16.6%. Curry most recently dropped 32 points against the Grizzlies on Monday, propelling the Dubs to a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Slotting in behind the two-time league MVP is Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker, who opened as the odds-on-favorite at +500. Booker was fantastic in last night’s 110-80 blowout win over the Mavericks, racking up 28 points on 11-20 shooting, helping the Suns take a 3-2 series lead back to Dallas. Appearing fully recovered from his opening round hamstring injury, the 25-year-old sits second in both ticket and handle percentages at 12.8% and 15.3%, respectively.

Jayson Tatum (+500)

Tatum dropped 30 points against the Bucks in Game 4, leading a fierce fourth-quarter comeback, as Boston rallied to secure a much-needed 116-108 victory to tie its series up at two. It was an impressive bounce-back performance by the 24-year-old superstar after he was held to just ten points on 4-19 shooting in Game 3. In a series that continues to go back and forth, Tatum’s standing on the odds board will likely fluctuate alongside Milwaukee’s superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Chris Paul (+600)

Of course, we can’t forget about Phoenix’s crafty veteran point guard Chris Paul. Paul has looked a little out of sorts against Dallas of late, fouling out in Game 4 with just five points while racking up an uncharacteristic 17 turnovers through the first five contests. That said, we all remember his historic Game 6 performance in the opening round against the New Orleans Pelicans, so he should be able to right the ship soon enough.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (+750)

Despite Game 4’s ugly fourth-quarter collapse, bettors remain confident in the defending champs, with the Greek Freak besting Tatum in both ticket (12.1%) and handle (15.1%) percentage. Last year’s Finals MVP has dominated Boston’s No.1 ranked defense, averaging 32 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists as he continues to shoulder even more of the scoring load in the absence of Khris Middleton.