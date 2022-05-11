Alabama's Nick Saban Denies NCAA Recruiting Rules Violation by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Alex Scarborough reports that Alabama head coach Nick Saban denied they violated NCAA rules recruiting former Louisville Cardinal wide receiver Tyler Harrell.

Nick Saban was asked today about Scott Satterfield implying Alabama tampered with former Louisville receiver Tyler Harrell. Saban said, “We don’t tamper with anybody.” — Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) May 11, 2022

The allegation surfaced during an interview Louisville coach Scott Satterfield gave to 247Sports last week. Satterfield said he believes there was tampering with Harrell but didn’t have the evidence to prove it.

Satterfield believes it’s not an isolated incident, “I think it’s not only him, it’s happened before here. Last year we had a few guys that jumped into the portal, and the next day they’re announcing where they’re going. You can look at that and know that something went on before they were in the portal.â

Last season, Harrell had 18 receptions for 532 yards and six touchdowns. He entered the portal on April 12 and committed to Alabama on April 22.

Saban responded saying, “We don’t tamper with anybody.”

The Crimson Tide lost 33-18 to the Georgia Bulldogs in last season’s National Championship.

