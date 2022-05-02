Astros Activate Jose Altuve From Injured List to Start vs. Mariners by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Houston Astros will get a shot to their offense as Jose Altuve returns to face the Seattle Mariners after missing two weeks with a hamstring injury. Altuve last played on April 18 when he went 1-for-4 against the Los Angeles Angels.

Although a small sample size, the Astros second baseman was off to a bit of a slow start before getting hurt, hitting just .167 in 36 ABs over nine games.

The 2017 American League MVP is coming off a rehab stint at Triple-A Sugar Land, where he went 3-for-7 with a double, a run, a walk, and two strikeouts over two games.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where the hometown Astros are -148 moneyline favorites and +134 on the runline. The total for this game is set at 9 (-122), with the juice pushing it toward 8.5.

Houston will send Jake Odorizzi (1-2, 6.00 ERA) to the mound while Seattle counters with Marco Gonzales (1-2, 3.86 ERA). First pitch is slated for 8:10 PM ET.