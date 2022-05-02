Avs' Gabriel Landeskog Ready for Game 1 Against the Preds by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Denver Post’s Kyle Fredrickson reports that Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said Gabriel Landeskog is ready for Game 1 against the Nashville Predators.

Bednar confirms Landeskog is ready for Game 1: “He’s good to go.”



Nazem Kadri didn't skate today with a non-COVID illness but should be ready for Tuesday's game. — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) May 1, 2022

Landeskog skated at the Avs’ practice in a normal sweater on Sunday. Bednar also said Landeskog would start on the second line with Nazem Kadri and Artturi Lehkonen. At the same time, Valeri Nichushkin will stay on the top line with Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon.

Landeskog had knee surgery in mid-March and the last game he played was on March 10. This season, Landeskog had 30 goals and 29 assists in 51 games, one of five Avalanche players scoring above a point a game.

Colorado is almost fully healthy heading into their first-round series, and Bednar said, âEverybody could be an option. [Ryan] Murray is getting really close. He’s the only one that still is not cleared. Then we’ll see what happens with Naz and see how quickly he can get over this.â

Kadri is currently fighting a non-COVID illness but is expected to be ready for Tuesday.

Colorado finished first in the West and was fourth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.76 goals per game.

