Basics Of Betting On Horse Racing Ahead Of 2022 Kentucky Derby

It’s time to run for the roses at the 2022 Kentucky Derby this weekend at Churchill Downs.

Not only does Saturday’s Derby mark the beginning of the Triple Crown season and the unofficial start of the horse racing summer season, but it’s also one of the most bet-on events the American sports calendar has to offer.

The Kentucky Derby obviously is the main event Saturday night, but it’s a full weekend in Louisville. In addition to a full day Saturday, bettors can also dig into the Kentucky Oaks on Friday.

However, the world of betting on horse racing can be a little intimidating for those who haven’t done it before. NESN.com’s George Balekji lays out the basics in the video above.

And for more how-to betting information, be sure to check out the Betting 101 page at NESNBets.com.